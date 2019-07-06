ARNONE, Kathryn Anne Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Heeney of Dublin, Ireland and Wellesley, died peacefully soon after dawn on July 5, 2019 in her home in Chatham in the loving care of her dear friends Annie Doyle of Chatham and Tina Cusson of Harwich, her daughter Jenna Matheson and grandson Jonathan Guedel of Wellesley, and her sisters Loretta and Rose. Kathryn valiantly fought a long illness and left this world with the grace with which she lived, touching us all with the blessings of her wisdom and love. Born in Brockton to the late Francis and Rose K. Arnone, graduate of Smith College and Harvard Law School, retired Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Stag Industrial, Kathryn used her eloquence, brilliant mind, and compassion to live life to its fullest and fulfill her conviction of one's duty to lift up others wherever possible and make the world a better place. Fiercely loyal, a generous philanthropist, she reveled in the challenges and demands of her work, was instrumental in the creation of Stag Industrial, and devoted to her many dear friends and family. Kathryn is survived by her beloved sisters Rose Cibula of Northborough, Loretta A. Jaksic of Wellesley, Mary Cahoon of Ellsworth, ME, and Carol Carney of Dublin, Ireland, her brother Stephen Arnone of Yarmouth, brothers-in-law Peter Cibula and Tom Jaksic, sister-in-law Deirdre Arnone, her neices and nephews Christopher French, Sara French, Kathryn Jaksic, David Jaksic, Alexander Jaksic, Peter Cibula, Emily Cairns, Declan Cairns, Martin Carney, Jr., Faye Carney, Aaron Walker, Nicholas Walker, and Evan Kelley. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Wednesday, July 10 from 5-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's memory may be made to msacoalition.org Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe from July 7 to July 8, 2019