KATHRYN RYAN
KATHRYN DESMOND RYAN


1927 - 2020
KATHRYN DESMOND RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Kathryn Desmond Of Merrimack, NH, was 92 when she passed away on Sunday, May 31 at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Newton, MA. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Frances Desmond and Mary Clarissa (Galloway) Desmond of Boston, MA, the sister of the late Jeanne Marie (Desmond) Butler and spouse Kenneth C. Butler of Boston, MA and the late Thomas Aloysius Desmond and spouse Mary Desmond of NJ. She was the widow of W. Bradley Ryan, ESQ. Kathryn attended Northeastern University with a concentration in Mechanical Drafting. She utilized her education at Verizon where she worked for 40 years before retiring as a Graphic Supervisor. Kathryn was passionate about oil painting, historical literature, theatre (particularly opera) and most of all, spending quality time with her family. Kathryn will be eternally loved and missed by her family: Bradley S. Ryan and spouse Elizabeth Ryan of Billerica, MA, Kathryn A. (Ryan) Howard of Newton, MA, the late Thomas G. Ryan, Sr. of Merrimack, NH, Kristin Rodis and spouse Adam Rodis of Haverhill, MA, Andrew D. Howard, Jr., Jenna M. Howard and Michael T. Howard of Newton, MA, Alyssa J. Ryan of Meredith, NH, Thomas G. Ryan, Jr. and spouse Paula Ryan of Derry, NH, and Michael Ryan and Ann Marie Ryan of Irvine, CA. She is also survived by two great-granddaughters: Brianna Rodis and Alexis Rodis of Haverhill, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to current public health and safety concerns, Funeral Services for Kathryn will be held privately and limited to immediate family members. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2020
