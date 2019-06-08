|
ELIOS, Kathryn "Kenny" (George) Of Belmont, MA and Pompano Beach, FL, passed away on June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William N. Elios. Devoted mother of Charles Elios and his wife Judy, and the late Irene Elios. Proud grandmother of Matthew Elios and his wife Rachel, and Julie Flynn and her husband Mike and great-granddaughter Kiera Flynn. Loving daughter of the late Peter and Christina George of Cambridge, MA. Loving sister of Kalliope Nicholas and the late Christos George, Dennis George, and Anastasia Dimitrakis. Also leaving behind many nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and nephews. At the request of the family, Funeral Services and burial will be private. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019