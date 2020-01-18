|
|
BENDIX, Kathryn Elizabeth Formerly of Arizona, January 16th. Beloved wife of Lillian Marie Donovan of Medway. Loving daughter of the late Adrian A. & Dorothy (Duschnes) Bendix. Dear sister of Shana Parker of CO. Kate was manager of orthopedics at the Beth Israel Hospital, Boston and she enjoyed being involved in community committees. Private family Services were held. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Community Hospices of America Foundation, 500 Faulconer Dr., Ste. 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903, please mention Brookhaven Hospice. For guestbook www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020