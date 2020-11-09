EVANS, Kathryn Evans, Kathryn A. of Weston, MA died on October 28, 2020 after a brief but intense battle with cancer. Kathryn (Kathy) graduated from Wayland High School and received her B.A. from Newton College of the Sacred Heart. Kathy has been a resident of Weston, MA since 1991, where she raised her three children, Christina (husband Andrew Harrison), Peter (wife Maya Evans) and Carolyn (husband Jamie McCarthy). In addition, she is survived by her brothers, Edward, Philip and Christopher Juliano, and their families; her adoring grandchildren, Evelyn, Lydia and Kellan; as well as many extended family members. She will be deeply missed by her loving partner of the past 18 years, David Crary. Kathy was a woman of style and many talents. Aside from her incredible fashion and interior design taste, she was an exceptional chef, tennis player, and an active traveler. For a number of years, she owned and ran Ornamenta, a European home goods store in Wellesley. In more recent years, she worked at Trove in Weston and delighted in finding beautiful home furnishings and gifts for clients, friends and family. Above all, Kathy was entirely devoted to the happiness of her family and close friends. A small family service was held on November 5, and a larger memorial for friends and family will take place in May of 2021. Donations in her memory would be appreciated at Watertown Boys and Girls Club.