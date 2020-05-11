|
|
FOLEY, Kathryn "Kathy" A lifelong resident of Stoneham, MA passed away May 8, 2020 peacefully at the age of 61. Kathy was born June 13, 1958 to the late Claire and Richard Cronin. She was the wife of the late Laurence Foley.
Kathy is survived by her daughter Jenessa and her husband Josh Tarquinio and her son Laurence Foley, Jr. She was an incredible grandmother to Lorenzo and Daniella Tarquinio. She also leaves many friends, nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Arrangements are by the Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., SALEM, NH. To leave an online condolence, please visit Kathy's tribute page at www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020