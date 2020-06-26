|
|
DEERING, Kathryn Grace (Murray) 1945-2020 Of The Villages, FL, passed away June 12, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Newburyport, MA to Joseph and Dorothea (Bergeron) Murray, she attended Immaculate Conception School, graduated Class of 1963 from Newburyport High School and received a secretarial degree from Burdett College in Lynn, MA.
She began her career as a medical secretary at Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers, MA and until her retirement, she was the Assistant to the Administrator at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.
Kathryn retired to Florida in 2005, was an avid golfer, line dancer and game night attendee. She was also known for her beautifully made Irish Knit Blankets that she created for many a family wedding gift or new baby.
Kathryn was predeceased by her husband, Charles Deering, with whom she shared 35 loving, fun filled years of marriage until his death in 2008. She is survived by her brother David Murray and his wife Faith of Hampton, NH, her sister Anne Mary (Murray) Ronan of Newmarket, NH, nieces Lisa (Murray) Nagle of Colchester, VT, Andrea (Murray) Heavey of Hopkinton, MA, Leslie (Murray) Daigle of Epping, NH, and Jenn Ronan Haberbosch of Lancaster, PA, nephews Patrick Ronan of West Newbury, MA, Kevin Ronan of Mission Viejo, CA, Brendan Ronan of Orlando, FL, Daniel Murray of Shepherdstown, WV, 7 great-nieces, 7 great-nephews and 2 great-great-nephews.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Danvers. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathryn's name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For obituary & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020