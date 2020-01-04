Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for KATHRYN HAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN HAM

KATHRYN HAM Obituary
HAM, Kathryn "Kay" 1929-2020 Age 90.5, of Brookline, Massachusetts, rejoined her beloved husband, Norman D. Ham, on the dance floor on January 2, 2020. A spirited and hardy soul, Kay will be remembered by those who knew her as a devoted wife and mother, proud grandmother, gifted artist, skillful stock trader, fiercely competitive curler and 82 year T1 diabetes survivor. She leaves daughters Marilyn Ham of Princeton, NJ, Kathy Ham of Edgartown, MA, and Joslin Murphy of Brookline, MA, and grandchildren Eric Ham, Hailey Yetman and Skye Murphy, along with her extended family and friends. A private Burial will be followed by a Celebration of her extraordinary Life in the Spring. She was a lifelong supporter of the Joslin Diabetes Center. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
