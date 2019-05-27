Boston Globe Obituaries
|
KATHRYN L. (POLVINEN) COLLERAN

KATHRYN L. (POLVINEN) COLLERAN Obituary
COLLERAN, Kathryn L. (Polvinen) Age 58, of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael J. Colleran. Loving mother of Meghan R. Usher Barrett and her husband Jesse of Bristol, RI and Thomas R. Colleran of Holbrook. Dear sister of Paulette McDermott and her husband John of Cranston, RI, Pamela Dunn and her companion Christopher Senior of Norton, James Polvinen of North Providence, RI and the late Jay Polvinen.

Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, June 1st from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. A service in celebration of her life will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 6:00 P.M. on Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Those wishing, may remember Kathryn with a contribution in her memory made to the West Side Benevolent Circle, P.O. Box 506, Mansfield, MA 02048 or to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
