Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway West
Medford, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Oak Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN HAGGERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN M. HAGGERTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN M. HAGGERTY Obituary
HAGGERTY, Kathryn M. Lifelong resident of Medford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 14. Beloved daughter of the late John H. and Marie C. (Parziale) Haggerty. Dear sister of Joan Haggerty-Hiltz and her husband Allan of Medford. Loving aunt of Daniel Hiltz. Cherished niece of Katie Wilson and her husband Frank, Rose Bezjian, Christine McCann and her husband Dickie, and Kathleen Parziale. Also survived by many loving cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, Friday, Oct. 18 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, 9:30 - 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHRYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now