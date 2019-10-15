|
HAGGERTY, Kathryn M. Lifelong resident of Medford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 14. Beloved daughter of the late John H. and Marie C. (Parziale) Haggerty. Dear sister of Joan Haggerty-Hiltz and her husband Allan of Medford. Loving aunt of Daniel Hiltz. Cherished niece of Katie Wilson and her husband Frank, Rose Bezjian, Christine McCann and her husband Dickie, and Kathleen Parziale. Also survived by many loving cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, Friday, Oct. 18 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, 9:30 - 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019