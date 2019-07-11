BAIRD, Kathryn Marie (Shepard) Of Hingham, formerly of Watertown, died suddenly at her home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was 71. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Baird, who died in 2016. Devoted mother of Sarah E. Baird of Needham and Keith E. Baird of Hingham. Devoted stepmother of Alice C. Baird of Waltham. Loving grandmother of Emma, Grace and Jacob Heckman, all of Needham and Adrian Baird of Hingham. Dear sister-in-law of Pam Boland and her husband Tom of Maine. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her cherished parents Thomas and Mary (Hayes) Shepard and her siblings Alice, Jim, Jack, Bill, Bob Fitzgerald and Thomas Shepard. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, July 15th 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Tuesday, July 16th prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathryn may be made to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019