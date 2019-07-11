Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Hingham , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN BAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN MARIE (SHEPARD) BAIRD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN MARIE (SHEPARD) BAIRD Obituary
BAIRD, Kathryn Marie (Shepard) Of Hingham, formerly of Watertown, died suddenly at her home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was 71. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Baird, who died in 2016. Devoted mother of Sarah E. Baird of Needham and Keith E. Baird of Hingham. Devoted stepmother of Alice C. Baird of Waltham. Loving grandmother of Emma, Grace and Jacob Heckman, all of Needham and Adrian Baird of Hingham. Dear sister-in-law of Pam Boland and her husband Tom of Maine. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her cherished parents Thomas and Mary (Hayes) Shepard and her siblings Alice, Jim, Jack, Bill, Bob Fitzgerald and Thomas Shepard. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, July 15th 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Tuesday, July 16th prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathryn may be made to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now