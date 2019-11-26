|
|
JOHN, Kathryn McGoogan Of Brookline, MA and Mount Desert, ME, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. She is survived by her life partner Samuel E. Lux, IV, MD and his loving children, Marcia, Geoff and Alison Lux, and six grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Leslie (McGoogan) John, sister of Daniel John and the late Anne (John) McCranie. Kathryn was passionate about gardening, the Red Sox, scientific research, and cooking for her family. Services will be at a later date in Pretty Marsh, ME. Kathryn worked at Boston Children's Hospital for most of her life and donations can be made there in lieu of flowers. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019