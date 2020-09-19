1/1
KATHRYN (GORMAN) RODRIGUES
RODRIGUES, Kathryn "Kathy" (Gorman) At 67 years of age. Of Somerville, formerly of Charlestown, suddenly September 17, 2020. Devoted mother of Keri Rodrigues & partner Tim Langan & David Rodrigues & wife Melissa. Loving Nana to Matthew, Miles, David, Julia, Emma, Max & Dylan. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas A. & Joan M. (Murray) Gorman. Beloved sister of Christine Cullison & husband Harold, Michael Gorman & wife Judy, Erin DiBenedetto & husband Joe & the late Thomas A. Gorman, II. Also many loving nieces, nephews & her beloved dog Maggie. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Kathy's Funeral on Wednesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St,. CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. (Facial coverings & social distancing are required inside funeral home & church.) In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Kathy's name to Fr. Mychal Judge Center For Recovery, c/o St. Anthony's Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA. 02110. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
SEP
23
Funeral
09:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
