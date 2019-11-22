|
HIGGINS, Kathryne (Klofas) Of Braintree, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathye was known as a devoted Catholic and a dedicated, compassionate educator within the Braintree Integrated Preschool. Kathye loved her nightly walks, baking goodies for family and friends, caring for her kitties, and classic rock. Kathye was predeceased by her father, Benjamin Klofas and mother, Elizabeth Klofas, of Chicopee. Kathye was the beloved wife of Bernard Higgins. Loving mother of Christopher Higgins of Enfield, Bridged Selig and her husband Peter of Fitchburg, and Alison Stitsinger and her husband Michael of Westfield. Kathye is survived by her brother, David Klofas and his wife Janet of Chicopee, and sister, Mary Hernandez and her husband Celio of Wilbraham. Kathye is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews, 4 grandchildren, 2 cats, and countless friends. Family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Dana Farber and Brigham and Women's for their exceptional treatment and support. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attended a Memorial Mass on Monday, November 25th, at 10:30 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathye's name to the Massachusetts Humane Society, PO Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02184. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019