RUELLE, Kathy Lee (Ricci) Of Malden, June 3rd. Devoted wife of Lt. Stephen M. Ruelle, Malden Police Dept., retired. Beloved mother of Katie Lee O'Brien and her husband Sean of Lynn and Stephen M. Ruelle, II and his wife Jaclyn of Winthrop. Daughter of the late Alfred and June (Cullen) Ricci. Loving sister of Phyllis Ricci and her partner Robin Tobin of Lynn, June Zavas and her husband George of NH and the late Alfred, Robert and Mark Ricci. Cherished grandmother of Shea Regan O'Brien and Harlowe Lee O'Brien. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Monday, June 8th at 10 AM. (Those attending are asked to meet at church). Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square), MALDEN, on Sunday from 4-6 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Those attending any of the Services must adhere to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts directive stating that masks must be worn, attendees must social distance and limitations on the amount of mourners allowed into facilities must be followed. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org/kathyruelle Carroll Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2020