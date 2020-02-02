Home

WESTFALL THARP, Katie Of Somerville, died January 29th, 2020, in her home, with her father, sisters, husband, son, and many close friends at her side. Wherever she was, Katie made everything around her better and more beautiful - Houses, film sets, experiences, and people. She had a fierce sense of fun and a love of design that led to long afternoons scouring the Brimfield antiques market. Katie loved her life, and for almost a decade she fought cancer at every step. After her diagnosis, she refused to give up the dreams she had and decided instead to simply live them. She got married to the love of her life and had a beautiful son, Oliver. She designed and built a house for her family which made her insane, but she grew to love it. She traveled the world. Even at the end, she clung to life with a stubbornness that surprised the nurses taking care of her. Those who knew her were not surprised, she was simply being herself. Surviving Katie are her husband, Eugene Mirman, son, Oliver Mirman; father, Kenton Tharp and stepmother, Bonnie Frank; sisters, Ahna Sadowski, Jen Weaver, and Megan Weaver. Katie was preceded in death by her mother, Diane Westfall of Amherst, MA. Services were privately held. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Katie Westfall Tharp, to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168G, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
