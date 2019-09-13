Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Camillus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KATLHEEN MAHONEY-PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATLHEEN M. MAHONEY-PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATLHEEN M. MAHONEY-PATTERSON Obituary
MAHONEY - PATTERSON, Katlheen M. Of Arlington, passed away on September 12th. Beloved wife of Irwin M. Patterson. Loving "Mom" to Frankie the dog. Survived by many cousins and friends who love her more. Also survived by her sister and brother. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Tuesday at 9 am with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Camillus Church. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kathleen to ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial, or 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. To view and online guestbook, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATLHEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now