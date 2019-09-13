|
|
MAHONEY - PATTERSON, Katlheen M. Of Arlington, passed away on September 12th. Beloved wife of Irwin M. Patterson. Loving "Mom" to Frankie the dog. Survived by many cousins and friends who love her more. Also survived by her sister and brother. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Tuesday at 9 am with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Camillus Church. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kathleen to ASPCA at secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial, or 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. To view and online guestbook, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019