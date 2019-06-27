GORSKI, Kazimiera (Cieslak) Age 93, a longtime Somerville resident, passed away on June 26, 2019. Born in Poland, she was held in Germany at the age of 16 in a forced labor camp during WWII for 5 years. Following the war, she married her beloved husband, the late Marian Gorski and together they immigrated to the US in 1951. First settling in Cambridge and then Somerville in 1964 where they raised their family. Especially devoted to her faith and family, Kazimiera was an active member of St. Ann Church. She was the devoted mother of Teresa Forestell of Somerville, Ronald W. Gorski and his wife Ronda of Tewksbury, the late Marian A. Gorski and his surviving wife Barbara E. of Somerville, the late Irene V. Cinelli and her surviving husband Robert F. of Billerica. Cherished "Babcia" of 9 grandchildren: Robert Cinelli and his wife Amy, Mark Cinelli and his wife Gina, Daniel Cinelli and Colleen O'Brien, Jonathan Gorski and his wife Lori, Christopher Gorski, Michelle Gorski, Gregory Forestell and his wife Tara, Brendan Forestell and his wife Deborah, Brittany K. Webber and her husband Nathaniel and 14 great-grandchildren: Matthew and Lauren Cinelli, Max and Teá Cinelli, Lola and Cameron Cinelli, Connor, Drew and Brayden Gorski, Ashleigh, Colby and Sophia Forestell, Felicity and Fiona Forestell. Dear sister of 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Monday morning, at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Sunday, 2PM-6PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For more information please visit: www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary