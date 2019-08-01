|
KUR, Kazimierz J. Of Chelsea, on July 31, Kazimierz J. Beloved husband of the late Marianna (Mikolajczuk) Kur. Devoted father of Jadwiga Markiewicz and her husband Jerzy of Revere, Janina Czarnecki and her husband Tadeusz of Inverness, FL and Thaddeus Kur and his wife Margie of Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of Margie Huether and her husband Eric of Milford, NH, Thomas Czarnecki and his companion Lynn Fowler of Ocala, FL, Piotr Markiewicz and his wife Michelle, Esq. of Danvers, Dr. Pawel Markiewicz, Ph.D of Poland, T.J. Kur and his wife Lindsay of Tyngsboro, Brianna Kur and her fiancé Brendan Ball of Lynn. Adored great-grandfather of Stefan Huether, Isabella, Addison and Luke Markiewicz. Visiting Hours: At the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Tuesday at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 9:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Stanislaus Church. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019