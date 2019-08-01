Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
KAZIMIERZ KUR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
8:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
163 Chestnut St.
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KAZIMIERZ KUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KAZIMIERZ J. KUR


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KAZIMIERZ J. KUR Obituary
KUR, Kazimierz J. Of Chelsea, on July 31, Kazimierz J. Beloved husband of the late Marianna (Mikolajczuk) Kur. Devoted father of Jadwiga Markiewicz and her husband Jerzy of Revere, Janina Czarnecki and her husband Tadeusz of Inverness, FL and Thaddeus Kur and his wife Margie of Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of Margie Huether and her husband Eric of Milford, NH, Thomas Czarnecki and his companion Lynn Fowler of Ocala, FL, Piotr Markiewicz and his wife Michelle, Esq. of Danvers, Dr. Pawel Markiewicz, Ph.D of Poland, T.J. Kur and his wife Lindsay of Tyngsboro, Brianna Kur and her fiancé Brendan Ball of Lynn. Adored great-grandfather of Stefan Huether, Isabella, Addison and Luke Markiewicz. Visiting Hours: At the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Tuesday at 8:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 9:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Stanislaus Church. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Kazimierz J. KUR
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KAZIMIERZ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now