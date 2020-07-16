Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
KEITH HARRIS


1951 - 2020
KEITH HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Keith Age 63 of Exeter, NH, formerly of West Medford and Somerville, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Born in Boston, a son of the late Virginia L. Harris. He married his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Kelly (Hill) Harris on July 13th, 1985. Devoted uncle to Emylee Disario, Christopher Disario, Patrick Smith and Scott Hazelton; twin brother to Kevin Harris. Also survived by lifelong friends, Kevin and Kim Battle, Laurel and Kenny Lewis, Doug Ayoub, Ken Plumber, Nikki Martin, Pastor Tommy Oliver and his faithful dog, Willow. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his nephew, Jason Harris. Graduated Somerville High School and attended UMass Boston. Visiting Hours: 1-4 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON, NH 03842. Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Dr., #270, Edina, MN 55436.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020
