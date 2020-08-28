HAYWARD, Keith (Zapponi) September 1, 1937 – August 20, 2020 of Bedford, MA. Mr. Hayward was born in Arlington, MA, the son of Kathryn and Nino Zapponi. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Jane Hailey and son-in-law, Robert Woodbury. He is survived by his son, John C. Hayward and wife Sima of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Lisa Woodbury of Laconia, NH; and Cynthia J. Horger and husband Timothy of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Robert Hailey and nieces, Kaydra Hailey Johnson and Leisha Hailey and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Memorial gifts in Keith's memory can be made to The Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For obituary, please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Keith (Zapponi) HAYWARD