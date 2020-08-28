1/
KEITH (ZAPPONI) HAYWARD
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYWARD, Keith (Zapponi) September 1, 1937 – August 20, 2020 of Bedford, MA. Mr. Hayward was born in Arlington, MA, the son of Kathryn and Nino Zapponi. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Jane Hailey and son-in-law, Robert Woodbury. He is survived by his son, John C. Hayward and wife Sima of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Lisa Woodbury of Laconia, NH; and Cynthia J. Horger and husband Timothy of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Robert Hailey and nieces, Kaydra Hailey Johnson and Leisha Hailey and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Memorial gifts in Keith's memory can be made to The Shriner's Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For obituary, please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Keith (Zapponi) HAYWARD


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved