Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH JOHANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH JOHANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEITH JOHANSON Obituary
JOHANSON, Keith Age 66, of Watertown, Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved husband to Lorraine (Cudmore) Johanson. Devoted father of Nicholas Johanson. Dear brother of Clifford, David and the late Stephen Johanson. Family and friends are welcome to gather in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Thursday from 4-7 pm and again on Friday for a 10 AM Funeral Service. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -