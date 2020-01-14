|
|
JOHANSON, Keith Age 66, of Watertown, Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved husband to Lorraine (Cudmore) Johanson. Devoted father of Nicholas Johanson. Dear brother of Clifford, David and the late Stephen Johanson. Family and friends are welcome to gather in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Thursday from 4-7 pm and again on Friday for a 10 AM Funeral Service. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020