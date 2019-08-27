|
DISSEL, Keith L. Of Reading, Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of 12 years to Rosemary (Driscoll) Dissel. Loving brother-in-law of Kevin Driscoll and his wife Lauren and Mark Driscoll. Uncle of Spencer (Driscoll) Lynch and her husband Owen and Donovan Driscoll. Great-uncle of Bryn Lynch. He is also the cousin of the Powers, Beaudry, Cullinane and Reddish Familes. A lifelong resident of Reading and graduate of Reading High School and graduate of Salem State College. Keith was the former owner of ARK Insurance of Reading and Stoneham. Keith was a longtime board member and president during construction of Sawtelle Family Hospice House. The Great Room is named in memory of his mother. He was an avid sports fan and a season ticket holder of Boston College football. Keith was also a member of the Andover Country Club. He leaves his two cats Tiki and Stratford, his dog Kuechly and his cat Mugsy that predeceased him. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Keith's Family on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, from 9:30am to 11am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Keith's Eternal Life in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 11:30am. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Wood End Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Keith's Memory to MSPCA Angell West Waltham, 293 Second Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, PO Box 142 Lunenburg, MA 01462. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty - Barile
