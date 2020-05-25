|
MILLER, Keith L. Died on March 13th, following a tragic accident in Tortola, BVI. He was born in Boston and is the cherished son of Marion Fremont-Smith of Cambridge, MA and Dr. Joseph Miller of Exeter, NH, both of whom survive Keith. He is also the stepson of the late Dr. Paul Fremont-Smith. Keith was a proud solo practitioner with an active law practice in Boston. He represented clients from all walks of life, and his cases ranged from those involving small claims to large class action lawsuits. Keith was a steadfast advocate for his clients. It was through his law practice that he met his wife, who remained his devoted partner in life over their 19 years of marriage. Keith attended Browne & Nichols, followed by Yale University, and the University of Virginia where he earned his law degree. Keith captained the Yale hockey team in his senior year, and before attending law school, moved to France where he played professionally for OHC Paris Viry. Keith was a true athlete and sports fan. He never stopped playing hockey, and coached his son in Newton Youth Hockey. He was also an avid spectator and supporter of his three daughters' softball and baseball teams. He loved spending summers in Gloucester, where he often could be found on his boat shuttling family and friends to the perfect spot on Crane beach. He was a lifelong skier, and cherished his time skiing at Cannon Mountain, starting as a child, and passing down the same passion for skiing to his children. Keith was a devoted friend to many, and had a wonderful ability to keep in touch with old friends. He frequently made an out of the blue phone call just to let someone know he was thinking of them. His family, though devastated by his sudden and wrenching absence, celebrate his extraordinarily full life. He is survived by his wife, Mary Duffy Miller of Newton, with whom he had two daughters, Lauren, 18 and Julia, 16. Samantha Miller, 33 and Evan Miller, 36 survive him as adult children, in addition to former spouse Anne J. Miller. Keith is survived by his siblings Beth Johnsey, Dr. Eric Bradley Miller, Greg Miller, and Coralia Robinson. Keith is survived by step-siblings Paul Fremont-Smith, Nan Lincoln, Deborah Fremont-Smith and Frances Fremont-Smith. Keith was predeceased by his step-brother, Christopher Fremont-Smith. Keith is also survived by a large extended family, including much loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Even in tragedy, Keith's strength and love shone through as he was able to provide two individuals with a chance at life through organ donation. A Celebration of Keith's Life will be scheduled for a time in the upcoming months. In the meantime, the family requests that you stay safe, hold your loved ones close, and enjoy every day.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020