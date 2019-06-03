CAPRIO, Keith Louis Passed away on April 10, 2019, at his home in West Palm Beach, FL, at the age of 39. Keith was born in Revere, MA, attended Bishop Fenwick in Peabody and Lynnfield HS in Lynnfield, MA, and went on to attend college at LSU, in Baton Rouge, LA.



Keith is survived by his loving wife, Agatha Caprio, also of West Palm Beach, FL, and his daughter, Madelyn Schmidt of Baton Rouge, LA. Keith was the son of Pamela Holian Caprio of Boston and Louis W. Caprio, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Caprio of Miami, FL. He was the dear brother of Kenneth Caprio of North Reading, MA and Danielle Caprio of Boston, MA. Keith was also the proud uncle to Ruthie Sullivan of North Reading, MA and Godfather to his nephew, Dominic Caprio of Miami, FL, and the much-loved nephew of aunts, uncles and many cousins. Keith was the grandson of the late Carmen (who he had a special bond with from day 1 of his life), and Louis W. Caprio, Sr., Margaret Holian, the late Paul Holian, and the late Dorothy Spinazzola.



Keith will always be remembered by his family and close friends for his love of life, love for children, and his big handsome smile, which always lit up a room when he walked in. He had the ability to disarm anyone he met with his genuine warmth, engaging personality and keen curiosity to learn whatever they might teach him. People were drawn to Keith in his personal and professional life, for he had a way of making them feel important and comfortable while in his presence.



A Funeral Mass Celebrating Keith's Life will be said at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Revere, on Friday morning, June 14, 2019, at 10AM. Keith's family will hold Visiting Hours on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4PM-8PM at the Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home in REVERE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith's memory to The Grow Clinic at Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Avenue, First Floor, Boston, MA 02118,



https://www.bmc.org/donate Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019