JACOBS, Keith Mitchell Of Stoughton, MA. Entered into rest on April 14, 2020 at the age of 64. Born in Levittown, PA, the son of the late Sidney and Ruth (Roseman) Jacobs. Beloved husband of Marcy B. (Elden) Jacobs. Devoted father of Seth Jacobs and his wife Diane, and Jaclyn Winer and her husband Gabe. Cherished grandfather of Abby Jacobs and Benjamin Jacobs. Loving brother of Steven Jacobs and his wife Leslie, Ellen Ball and her husband Lenny, Douglas Jacobs and his wife Debbie and the late Carol Ann Perry. Keith was a photographer, and would often quote "Have a Picture Perfect Day." He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Graveside services and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Keith may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020