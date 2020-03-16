|
|
SANBORN, Keith Owen Passed away on March 14, 2020. He was born in Portland, Maine on April 16, 1946, the only child of Owen and Phyllis (Libby) Sanborn. Keith was a licensed Professional Engineer with professional registrations in approximately half the states in the nation. He spent more than 30 successful years as a professional electrical engineer at United Engineers and Constructors and R. G. Vanderweil Engineers in Boston. Keith is survived by his wife Natalie, his son Douglas, Douglas' wife Lyndsay and their two children, his daughter Karen Cashman and her husband Daniel and their two children. He will also be missed by many friends and former colleagues throughout New England. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date, please check www.dcpate.com for updates. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, SACO, Maine, is respectfully handling the arrangements. Keith asked that those wishing to remember him in a special way either make a gift to Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, 50 Foden Rd., South Portland, ME 04106, the , 1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300, Topsham, ME 04086, or through a donation of flowers.
View the online memorial for Keith Owen SANBORN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020