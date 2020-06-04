|
WOLFE, Keith Robert 62, of Medway, MA passed away suddenly on May 30, 2020. Keith is survived by his son Alexander of Franklin, his brothers Josh Wolfe and his wife Annie of Marlboro and Peter Wolfe of Riverside, CA, a sister Audrey Wolfe of Escondido, CA, his uncle Leonard Wolfe of Newton, Alex's mother Sandy Wolfe of Franklin, and several nieces and nephews. He was a beloved caring wonderful father, brother, son and friend. Keith was predeceased by his mother, Lois Jean Wolfe, and his father Edwin Hirsch Wolfe. Keith will be most remembered for his love and compassion for all people. He was involved in many charities including the Special Olympics, Pan Mass Challenge, and devoted his time to local food and blood banks. His favorite activities included playing sports (especially basketball with his son and love of his life, Alex). Keith had a long consistent career in high tech and most recently had a career of over 15 years at EMC/Dell. Keith always had a love for tinkering with motors, technology and collectibles. Keith would love nothing more than to use his legacy to inspire others and promote humanitarian efforts. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Keith's memory can be made to one of Keith's favorite causes including: ASPCA, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and Greater Boston Food Bank. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020