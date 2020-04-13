|
COLBATH, Keith W. Sr. A longtime Bedford resident, was called by Our Lord on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness, while hospitalized at MGH, Boston, MA. Keith was born in Boston, the son of the late Keith and Margaret (Sullivan) Colbath. He was raised in Belmont, graduated from Belmont High School, received a BA degree from St. Anselm Coll took graduate accounting courses at Bentley Univ. He retired as Treasurer of The Nelson Companies. Keith was an accomplished, downhill skier, dancer, piano player and swimmer. He enjoyed tennis, golf, bowling, listening to jazz and classical music and watching sports of any variety Keith is survived by his beloved wife Jean, his two loved children, Elisabeth (Lisa) Colbath-Czech and her husband Paul of Arlington and Keith and his wife Erica of Bedford, sister-in-law, Helen Pietchel and her husband, Stephen of Billerica, brother-in-law Dr. Bernard C. Maloney of Lincoln, 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by his sister, Joan Nickerson and her husband Bruce of Weston. Keith will be missed dearly by his family, friends and by his community. He touched many lives. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the MGH "Fireman Vascular Clinic". For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020