KELLI L. HARRIS LUTTAZI

KELLI L. HARRIS LUTTAZI Obituary
LUTTAZI, Kelli L. Harris Of Dover, passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 43 from complications of Cystic Fibrosis. Beloved daughter of Jazqueline Francis Luttazi of Dover and Robert Duncan Harris, Jr. of Maynard. Kelli was a graduate of Coleman High School in Wisconsin and then went on to graduate from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. All Services will be private. Kelli will be buried with her grandparents at Highland Cemetery, Dover, MA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760, [email protected] Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
