BATES, Kelly The Brightest Star June 23, 1968 – Sept. 2, 2019 "Afterglow" I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when my day is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun Of happy memories that I leave behind when life is done. -Helen Lowrie Marshall Kelly, You were an amazing wife, an even more amazing mother and a loving friend to all. You were the brightest star everywhere you went and touched the lives of so many people. We were in awe of your strength and your capacity to love and we will carry on pursuing our dreams with you in our hearts. Love, Rick, Taylor, Brett, Darren and Billy Services have previously been held. Donations can be made to Heading Home, at headinghomeinc.org or by mail to: Heading Home, The Schrafft Center, 529 Main Street, Suite 100, Charlestown, MA 02129.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019