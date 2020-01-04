Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church,"
1545 Tremont St
Mission Hill, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KELLY FARQUHARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KELLY FARQUHARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KELLY FARQUHARSON Obituary
FARQUHARSON, Kelly Of NC and formerly NH and Mission Hill, on December 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Farquharson. Loving mother of Patricia F. McDermott and her husband Rick of MA and NC, Douglas S. and his wife Gail of Mendon, Barry R. and his wife Grace Cutler of Citrus Hills, FL and the late Walter J., Jr. Loving grandmother to Richard and his wife Francis, Rebekka, Aleczander, Ethan and Steffani. Loving great-grandmother to Isabella. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Joe, Frank, Mary and Jack. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Center Street, WST ROXBURY, MA, Friday, January 10th at 8:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church," 1545 Tremont St., Mission Hill at 10:00 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial Mass National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry, 160 East Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. For directions and guestbook, please visit Gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KELLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -