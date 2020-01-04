|
|
FARQUHARSON, Kelly Of NC and formerly NH and Mission Hill, on December 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Farquharson. Loving mother of Patricia F. McDermott and her husband Rick of MA and NC, Douglas S. and his wife Gail of Mendon, Barry R. and his wife Grace Cutler of Citrus Hills, FL and the late Walter J., Jr. Loving grandmother to Richard and his wife Francis, Rebekka, Aleczander, Ethan and Steffani. Loving great-grandmother to Isabella. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Joe, Frank, Mary and Jack. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Center Street, WST ROXBURY, MA, Friday, January 10th at 8:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church," 1545 Tremont St., Mission Hill at 10:00 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial Mass National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry, 160 East Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. For directions and guestbook, please visit Gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020