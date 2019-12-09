|
LINDENBOOM, Kelly Gone Too Soon Of Beacon Hill, 45, passed away unexpectedly this past Wednesday, December 4th. Devoted Mother to Annabelle Doran (5), partner to Jordy Doran, beloved daughter of Mary and Gene Lindenboom, sister to Keith Lindenboom (Christine), Kristen Lindenboom Watabe (Ted) and Kyle Lindenboom (Julie), and loving Aunt to Kai and Everly Watabe, and Ava and Leo Lindenboom. Kelly grew up in Stone Ridge, NY and graduated from Pace University with a degree in Communications. After college, she launched her career in New York City, where she lived with her sister Kristen in 1996. After NY, she lived in Ft. Lauderdale, FL before moving to Boston in 2001. Over her very successful professional career, she represented dozens of biotech and pharmaceutical clients and was sought after for her vast experience, and her calm and steady approach. She was a well-respected colleague, mentor and friend. Kelly's daughter Annabelle was her whole world, and being a mother brought Kelly enormous joy. Dedicated and devoted, Annabelle was the light in her heart. In her free time, she loved to travel with Jordy and Annabelle, particularly spending time in Nantucket in the summer, a place very special to Kelly. The three had just enjoyed a wonderful summer together in Watch Hill, RI as members of the Ocean House and they loved to watch Annabelle ride the carousel. With a keen eye for design and fashion, Kelly was stunning and always a standout in the crowd. Kelly was a beautiful, generous, strong, loyal, independent person who touched many in her short time on this earth. Furthering her passion and commitment to science and research, donations can be made to the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT. A Celebration of Life will be held in early January. Additional details to follow.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 10, 2019