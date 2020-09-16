McSORLEY, Kelly R. Of Winthrop, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 58. Kelly was the 6th child of Raymond and Ila Jean (Dee) McSorley. She moved to Boston in 1986 and worked as a workforce planning senior analyst for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts up until her death. Kelly was a very caring and compassionate person and was involved with many causes, including Act Up and Queer Nation. She had a passion for politics. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Raymond, brothers Jeff and Randy, brother-in-law Dave Hanson, nephew Andy Kaster. She is survived by her mother Dee McSorley, brother Kevin (Cheryl), sisters Jill Hanson and Pam McSorley, sisters-in-law Lori McSorley and Mary McSorley, 15 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews who loved spending time with her and called her the "cool aunt." Kelly was fortunate to have two special lifelong friends, Kelly Campbell and Liz Barone, who were her family in Boston. She was also survived by her "fur son" Joey and many special friends and co-workers. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life will be held from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Donations can be made in Kelly's name to NAMI, an organization that was very important to her. Go to www.nami.org
