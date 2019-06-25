Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street / P.O. Box 46
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
For more information about
KELLY STALLINGS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street / P.O. Box 46
Waterbury, VT 05676
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KELLY STALLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KELLY RAE (LAMERE) STALLINGS


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KELLY RAE (LAMERE) STALLINGS Obituary
STALLINGS, Kelly Rae (Lamere) Of Manchester, MA. Passed away June 22, 2019. Wife of Eric Stallings of Manchester. Daughter of Joan and Skip Lamere of Waterbury Center, VT. Niece of Phyllis Robinson of Mt. Laguna, CA, Jeannine Kneeland of Burlington, VT, Walter Lamere of West Burke, VT, Jean and Mike LaMoy of Menafee, CA and Mark and Gloria Cross. Daughter-in-law of Pamela Woodside of Ft. Myers, FL. Niece of Wendeline Woodside of Seaford, DE and Warren Muse of Earlysville, VA. Sister-in-law of Bruce and Susan Stallings of Altona, NY. Aunt of Tom Corrow of Plattsburgh, NY and Taylor Stallings of Dickinson Center, NY. Dear cousin of Brent LaMoy, Jason Kneeland, Torrey Gallagher, Jared Lamere, Catherine Muse and their families. Services will be held at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home on 48 South Main St., Waterbury, VT on Friday, June 28 at 10 am. Interment will follow at the Maple Street Cemetery, Waterbury Center, VT. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the NHSPCA, one of the places where Kelly worked as an animal shelter employee, at https://nhspca.org/donate-today/ and click the link for Give Now under the Honor & Memorial Gifts section of the webpage. Campbell Funeral Home

Gloucester

(978) 283-0884
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now