STALLINGS, Kelly Rae (Lamere) Of Manchester, MA. Passed away June 22, 2019. Wife of Eric Stallings of Manchester. Daughter of Joan and Skip Lamere of Waterbury Center, VT. Niece of Phyllis Robinson of Mt. Laguna, CA, Jeannine Kneeland of Burlington, VT, Walter Lamere of West Burke, VT, Jean and Mike LaMoy of Menafee, CA and Mark and Gloria Cross. Daughter-in-law of Pamela Woodside of Ft. Myers, FL. Niece of Wendeline Woodside of Seaford, DE and Warren Muse of Earlysville, VA. Sister-in-law of Bruce and Susan Stallings of Altona, NY. Aunt of Tom Corrow of Plattsburgh, NY and Taylor Stallings of Dickinson Center, NY. Dear cousin of Brent LaMoy, Jason Kneeland, Torrey Gallagher, Jared Lamere, Catherine Muse and their families. Services will be held at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home on 48 South Main St., Waterbury, VT on Friday, June 28 at 10 am. Interment will follow at the Maple Street Cemetery, Waterbury Center, VT. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the NHSPCA, one of the places where Kelly worked as an animal shelter employee, at https://nhspca.org/donate-today/ and click the link for Give Now under the Honor & Memorial Gifts section of the webpage. Campbell Funeral Home



