William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Name Church
1689 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
1689 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
ROSSI, Kelly (Aprille) Of Roslindale, unexpectedly, July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Angelo. Cherished daughter of Gloria Aprille and the late Michael E. Aprille. Loving mother of Brandi Gerald, Angelo M. Rossi and Kaitlyn Rossi. Devoted grandmother of DJ, Jose, Juliette and Leon. Dear sister of Stephen and Michael Aprille. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury, Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours in the Holy Name Church, Monday, July 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Angelo & Kelly Rossi Fund c/o East Boston Savings Bank, 4238 Washington St., Roslindale, MA 02131. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
