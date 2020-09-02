ISAACSON, Kenneth A. Age 75, of Wayland, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence in Wayland. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his life partner, Deirdre D. "Dee" Maxted of Wayland and his sister Lois J. Kaplan of West Roxbury and her children Joshua Kaplan of Israel and Rachel Kaplan of Jamaica Plain as well as grandnephews and grandniece Rubi Kaplan, Romy Kaplan and Elijah Sperling Kaplan. He is also survived by Dee's children, Ann Fastiggi, her husband Dr. Thomas Fastiggi and their daughter Juliana of Wilton, CT and Paul Maxted, his wife Kimberly Maxted and their children, Zoe, Lily and Brinkley of Guilford, CT. On Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Ken's Funeral Service will be held on ZOOM. Please contact the Funeral Home for for further information. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com