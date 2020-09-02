1/
KENNETH A. ISAACSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ISAACSON, Kenneth A. Age 75, of Wayland, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence in Wayland. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his life partner, Deirdre D. "Dee" Maxted of Wayland and his sister Lois J. Kaplan of West Roxbury and her children Joshua Kaplan of Israel and Rachel Kaplan of Jamaica Plain as well as grandnephews and grandniece Rubi Kaplan, Romy Kaplan and Elijah Sperling Kaplan. He is also survived by Dee's children, Ann Fastiggi, her husband Dr. Thomas Fastiggi and their daughter Juliana of Wilton, CT and Paul Maxted, his wife Kimberly Maxted and their children, Zoe, Lily and Brinkley of Guilford, CT. On Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Ken's Funeral Service will be held on ZOOM. Please contact the Funeral Home for for further information. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved