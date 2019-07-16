|
|
PETRILLO, Kenneth A. Of Wakefield. July 15. Husband of Marcia Fabiano. Stepfather of Christina Ryan and husband James of Boxford. Brother of Theresa Pagano of FL. Grandfather of Regan & Rory Ryan. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For Obit/directions & guestbook:
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019