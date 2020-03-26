|
TWIGG, Kenneth A. Of Halifax, died on March 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Born on October 19, 1948, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Wilkins) and Kenneth Twigg.
Loving husband of Mary Mohan-Twigg. Father of Kenneth E. Twigg and his wife Debbie of Pembroke. Stepfather of Joseph Mohan and his wife Ellen of Taunton, Robert Mohan and his wife Kristen of Bridgewater, and Mark Mohan and his wife Gina of Maryland. He was the grandfather of 10 and the great-grandfather of 8.
Kenneth was a proud member of Teamsters Local 25. He was a retired truck driver of Manfi Leasing, and also drove for Stop & Shop for 40 years.
He was an avid golfer and a member of Halifax Country Club. Kenneth loved spending time with his family and many friends. He also enjoyed stock car racing at Seekonk Speedway with his sons and granddaughter.
A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. Please check ccgfuneralhome.com for updates. Prophett-Chapman
Cole & Gleason
508-697-4332
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2020