|
|
MILLETTE, Kenneth Alton In Sudbury, formerly of South Boston, passed away on May 27, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Loving son of the late Harry Alton and Frances Edna (Pierce) Millette. Devoted brother of Donna Simpson and her husband James, Deborah Millette-Sanchez and the late Leo Harry, Keith Andrea and Clifford Frances Millette. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside Services in Mt. Hope Cemetery, 355 Walk Hill Street, Mattapan, on Tuesday, June 2nd, at 1:30pm. A Life's Celebration will be planned in the near future. Kenneth was a graduate of South Boston High School and worked as a Photo Editor at McCalls Magazine. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020