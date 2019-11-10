|
SUTHAR, Kenneth B. Of Somerville, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Claire F. (Houlihan) Suthar. Devoted father of Emily, John and Cynthia Suthar, all of Somerville. Son of the late Kathleen H. (O'Leary) Suthar and Bipin Suthar. Brother of Joanne Suthar of Waltham, Kathleen Perez of Peabody, Ernie Brand of Woburn and Veda Nays of Salem. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, Friday, November 15th, at 9 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Interment will be private. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019