GREEN, Kenneth Barry Of Needham, MA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 14, 2020, after a year-long struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was a proud, loving, and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. An avid golfer, he died while the Masters played in the background, as all who loved him would have expected. Born and raised in Newton, MA, he was the loving son of the late Esther and Lawrence Green. He is survived by his wife Chris of Needham (by way of Lima, Peru), by their daughter Andrea Pogorek and her husband, Brian of Hudson, MA, and by their daughter Erica Newman and her husband Brandon of Chattanooga, TN. He was also a doting grandfather of Erica and Brandon's children, Henry and Lydia; his proud Facebook posts of his grandchildren were unrivaled. Kenny was a loving older brother to Howard Green, who survives him, along with sister-in-law Elizabeth Green, and sister-in-law Patricia Varón. He was the beloved uncle of three nieces and a nephew, Emily, Laura, Shannah and Isaac. A graduate of Babson College, Kenny spent much of his career at Filene's Basement, serving as a buyer and Vice President of several women's departments until his retirement. He most recently was employed by Tournament Promotions, through which he set up charity golf events for non-profit organizations throughout the United States. Kenny was an athlete and sports enthusiast. Some of his favorite lifelong memories were forged on the ball fields of Newton and at Camp Cedar in Casco, ME, where he excelled in all sports, especially water skiing, and where he made lifelong friends, who have been "drinking a highball" to him from all over the country during this last year. In addition to the great pride he took in his family, his proudest accomplishments were at The Haven Country Club in Boylston, MA, where he spent much of the last two decades, serving on the Board and as Membership Chair. Though he loved to socialize at the club, he also loved to compete, and together with his golf partner, he won numerous tournaments and awards. Kenny golfed until just weeks before his passing surrounded by his numerous, devoted friends. Private graveside services will be held at Or Emet Cemetery in compliance with COVID protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.





