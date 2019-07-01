Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for KENNETH BERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH BERMAN

KENNETH BERMAN Obituary
BERMAN, Kenneth S. DMD Of Brookline, MA. Died on July 1, 2019, at age 82 after a heroic battle with neck cancer. Devoted husband of Evelyn (Gliksman) Berman. Loving father of Brian Berman, Amy Berman & husband Steve Krauss, and Andy Berman & wife Tisha (Ajimine) Berman. Adored "Papa" of Tyler & Reed Berman and Caitlyn Krauss. Beloved brother of Joseph Berman & wife Ruth, Marc Berman & wife Harriet Kodis, and the late Fred Gliksman & wife Charlotte. Dear uncle and cousin to many nieces, nephews and cousins. Inspiration to countless students he mentored during his 30+ years as a professor and advisor at Tufts Dental School. Giving friend and neighbor to so many who shared his giving spirit. Proud graduate of Harvard College ('58) and Harvard Dental School ('62). Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA (gather at the administration building) on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:45 am. Following the service, memorial observance will be held at his residence until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 1-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Kenneth Berman to support cancer research and patient care at www.dana-farber.org/gift For information, Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019
