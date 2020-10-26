1/1
KENNETH C. MICKEL
1968 - 2020
MICKEL, Kenneth C. Of Bedford, Oct. 23, 2020. He is survived by his twin sons, Kristopher Clayton and Nathaniel Gene as well as his ex-wife Jeannie of North Andover, and his mother Joan and brother Kevin, of Bedford. Predeceased by his father, Clayton Mickel. He also leaves behind a large extended family, and many, many friends. A public viewing will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Wed., October 28, from 4PM to 8PM. A private graveside service for his family is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
