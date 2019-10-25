|
|
MOTSCHMAN, Kenneth C. Age 96, of Wilmington, passed away on October 24, 2019. Kenneth was the beloved husband of the late June (Rice) Motschman, devoted father of Doris Sancoff & her husband Eric of Sandown, NH and April Fahey & her husband John of Wilmington, loving grandfather of Leah Sancoff, Luke Sancoff, Shawn Fahey, Zachary Fahey and Amy Fahey, cherished son of the late Alfred and Mildred (Simonds) Motschman, dear brother of Jean Kinney of Winthrop, ME, Ruth Canelas of Pelham, NH, and the late Harold Motschman, Herbert Motschman, F. Leslie Motschman, Raymond Motschman, Wallace Motschman, Louise Motschman and Deborah Buck. Kenneth is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service with Military Honors at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenneth's name may be made to the E.N. Rogers Memorial, Veterans Hospital, Patient Fund, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. Kenneth was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during WWII. He also served as the Superintendent of the Wilmington Water Dept. for many years. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019