Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH MOTSCHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH C. MOTSCHMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH C. MOTSCHMAN Obituary
MOTSCHMAN, Kenneth C. Age 96, of Wilmington, passed away on October 24, 2019. Kenneth was the beloved husband of the late June (Rice) Motschman, devoted father of Doris Sancoff & her husband Eric of Sandown, NH and April Fahey & her husband John of Wilmington, loving grandfather of Leah Sancoff, Luke Sancoff, Shawn Fahey, Zachary Fahey and Amy Fahey, cherished son of the late Alfred and Mildred (Simonds) Motschman, dear brother of Jean Kinney of Winthrop, ME, Ruth Canelas of Pelham, NH, and the late Harold Motschman, Herbert Motschman, F. Leslie Motschman, Raymond Motschman, Wallace Motschman, Louise Motschman and Deborah Buck. Kenneth is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service with Military Honors at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenneth's name may be made to the E.N. Rogers Memorial, Veterans Hospital, Patient Fund, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. Kenneth was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during WWII. He also served as the Superintendent of the Wilmington Water Dept. for many years. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now