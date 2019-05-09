|
|
ROY, Kenneth C. Of Salem, formerly of Marblehead and Lynn, age 77, May 8. Loving husband of Sheila, father and father-in-law of David, John and Amy, Peter and Deirdre, Matthew and Mary, and Brian and Sarah Roy, grandfather of 13. Also survived by two sisters, Sheila and Claire, and a brother, Dennis. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9AM in Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant Street, Danvers. Visiting Hours are Monday from 4-8PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Roy's name may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn, 25 N Common St., Lynn, MA 01902. For full obit, directions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019