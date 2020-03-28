|
RUSSELL, Kenneth C. A longtime Lexington resident, March 25, 2020. Longtime friend of Kathleen O'Sullivan. Father of David A. Russell of Woburn, and Doyle J. Russell and his wife Kica of Newton. Brother of Mary Simms of South Carolina, Robert Russell of Colorado, and Gladys Russell of Colorado. Ken is also survived by 1 grandson, Miles.
Ken was a Professor of Material Sciences at MIT. His undergraduate education was at the Colorado School of Mines, and he received his Ph.D from the Carnegie Institute of Technology. He came to MIT in 1964 as an Assistant Professor, was promoted to Associate in 1969, received tenure in 1971, and promoted to full professor in 1978. His research interests were in nucleation theory and radiation damage to materials, and he held a joint appointment in Nuclear Science.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington and a Memorial Service will be celebrated at MIT at a later date, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org or to Women's Lunch Place at www.womenslunchplace.org
