SULLIVAN, Kenneth C. Of South Boston, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving husband of the late Ann L. (Byrnes) Sullivan. Beloved father of Betty Cikacz and her husband Richie of Hudson, FL, Debby Coughlin and her husband Dan of Quincy, and Kenny Sullivan and his wife Carolyn of South Boston. Adored "Gramp" of Scott, Ryan, Mark, and Timothy Cikacz, Meghan (Coughlin) Caldwell and Kerry (Coughlin) Grennon, and Kelsey, Carly, and Riley Sullivan. A truly great-grandfather to Desmond, Brydie, Cameron, Gavin, Brendan, and Maggie Cikacz and Claire Caldwell. Devoted son of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Mullen) Sullivan. Dear brother of the late Katherine Sullivan, Edward Sullivan, Claire Powers, and Eleanor Quinn. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ken was born on March 27, 1930 at Carney Hospital, located in South Boston. A proud veteran, he entered into the United States Marine Corps in 1951. He went on to work at Texaco and White Fuel, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 116. Ken was a Teamsters Local 25 retiree and in his retirement he enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Foxwoods, Cape Cod, and of course spending time watching the planes at Castle Island whilst enjoying a Sully's hot dog with his wife, doing scratch tickets in his recliner, and watching his favorite Boston sports teams finally win some championships. He will be remembered for his proven resilience, quiet generosity, and unmatched sense of humor. This legacy will live on through his family, who strive to emulate their deeply missed friend, father, and gramp. His final days were spent in the same building where his life began-an irony about which he often joked. He peacefully passed for a long-awaited reunion with his beloved Ann. Funeral Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's memory to Our Lady of the Airways Chapel, Logan International Airport, 300 Terminal C Boston, MA 02128 or St. Brigid's Church, 841 E Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020