P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
KENNETH D. "WINKIE" HUGHEY

KENNETH D. "WINKIE" HUGHEY Obituary
HUGHEY, Kenneth D. "Winkie" Of Readville, passed away on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (Gaglio) Hughey. Devoted father of Susan Hughey and Michael Hughey, both of Readville. Loving grandfather of Kayla Hopkins of Dedham, Troy Hughey of Readville, Jake Hughey of Readville, and Matthew Singletary of Stoughton. Brother of Maryann MacEachern of Readville, and the late Wendell Hughey. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, January 28th, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29th, at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
