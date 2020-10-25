GALLANT, Kenneth F. Of West Roxbury, October 24, 2020. Beloved father of Keith Gallant and his wife, Danielle, of Marshfield, Kelly Gallant of West Roxbury, and Jason Gallant of Weymouth; and their mother, Rosetta Gallant of Quincy. Devoted grandfather of Timothy and Emma Gallant. Brother of Carol Campbell of PEI, Canada and the late Paula Moran. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, October 28th from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be private. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600